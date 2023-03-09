Executive Mosaic Honors 2023 Wash100 Award Winners Dave Wajsgras & Steve Arnette

On Thursday, Executive Mosaic celebrated the accomplishments of two 2023 Wash100 Award winners: Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras and Steve Arnette , executive vice president and president of the critical missions solutions business at Jacobs.

The Wash100 Award is bestowed annually on the top 100 most elite and impactful executives working in the government contracting field. Each year, Executive Mosaic honors all 100 awardees with individual profiles detailing their accomplishments and forecasting their anticipated future contributions to the GovCon ecosystem.

Dave Wajsgras was selected to this year’s Wash100 list for his leadership in satellite communications innovation and his commitment to delivering seamless connectivity to government customers. As a seven-time winner, Wajsgras is in the top tier of the Wash100’s distinguished roster of recognized executives. Read more about the Intelsat CEO’s achievements here .

This year marks Steve Arnette’s first Wash100 Award win, which he earned through spearheading Jacobs’ continued government contracting work and supporting NASA missions in particular. Arnette has led Jacobs’ CMS business for nearly a year — he succeeded fellow Wash100 awardee, Dawne Hickton, who previously headed the business unit. Read Arnette’s full Wash100 profile here .

Wajsgras and Arnette are contenders in the exciting 2023 Wash100 popular vote competition! Voting is heating up as 100 executives vie for the number one spot, which will be announced in April. Cast your votes for Wajsgras and Arnette as your favorite Wash100 Award winners at Wash100.com .