DOE to Award $750M in Grants to Clean Hydrogen R&D Projects; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has been authorized to release $750 million in funding for research, development and demonstration of cost-effective clean hydrogen technologies.

The funding is the first of two provisions to be implemented under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which dedicates $1.5 billion to the advancement and cost reduction of clean hydrogen systems, the agency said Wednesday.

“Making clean hydrogen from abundant renewable energy provides America with yet another incredibly powerful fuel for many different applications, from low-emissions use in the construction and manufacturing industries to energy storage to powering our cars and trucks,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm commented.

The Biden administration committed to supporting initiatives to enhance clean hydrogen recycling capabilities. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the administration also pledged to finance projects that aim to lower the cost of electrolysis-based manufacturing of clean hydrogen..

DOE intends to award cooperative agreements with performance periods between two and five years. The grants are open to companies, academic institutions, national laboratories, and diverse or underrepresented entities. The agency will accept concept papers until April 19, and full applications until July 19.