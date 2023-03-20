DOE Renews Bioenergy Research Funding to Advance Clean Energy Goals; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy will award $590 million in funding to continue clean energy research and development projects at four existing Bioenergy Research Centers led by national laboratories and universities.

DOE said Friday the renewed BRC funding will support its efforts to develop a sustainable domestic bioenergy and bioproducts industry, effectively reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy security and creating economic opportunities in rural communities.

The centers to receive funding are:

Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation, led by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Center for Bioenergy Innovation, led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison in partnership with Michigan State University

Joint BioEnergy Institute, led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

CABBI grows fuels in plant stems and uses an automated foundry to convert biomass into economically sustainable chemicals while CBI aims to advance the domestication of bioenergy-relevant microbes and plants.

GLBRC develops cost-effective processes for converting plant materials into biofuels and JBEI develops biosystem design tools and robotics technologies designed to transform biomass into carbon-efficient products.

“Continuing to fund the important scientific work conducted at our Bioenergy Research Centers is critical to ensuring these sustainable resources can be an efficient and affordable part of our clean energy future,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The four centers will receive a total of $110 million in fiscal year 2023 and up to $480 million over the next four years.