DOE Launches $6B Industrial Decarbonization Funding Program

The Department of Energy has unveiled a $6 billion funding program to reduce carbon emissions across the industrial sector, which represents approximately one-third of the nation’s carbon footprint.

The Industrial Demonstrations Program will fund projects to focus on the deep carbonization of industries with the highest emissions including aluminum, iron and steel, chemicals and refining, food and beverage and other sectors involving cross-cutting technologies, DOE said Wednesday.

“Today’s announcement is yet another exciting step in the race to fully decarbonize our heavy industries, and will help drastically reduce harmful pollution while ensuring America’s manufacturing sector is strong and competitive,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is allocating $430 million to the program and the Inflation Reduction Act is providing $5.46 billion to support the initiative.

DOE said it will prioritize a portfolio of projects that could achieve deep decarbonization, meet funding timelines, spur follow-on investments and offer community benefits.

Organizations interested to apply for funding have until April 21 to submit concept papers.