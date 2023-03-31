DOD’s HR Org Awards $222M in Contracts to Institute of International Education

The Department of Defense’s field activity overseeing personnel data and systems has issued a pair of awards worth a combined $222.5 million to the Institute of International Education in New York.

Defense Human Resources Activity chose IIE to manage the Project Global Officer, Language Training Center and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs under a contract valued at $187.2 million, according to a DOD notice published Thursday.

The agency received three offers for the five-year contract and is obligating $36.5 million on the award.

IIE also received a $35.3 million option under a separate contract to support national security workforce recruitment and training efforts.

Additionally, the nonprofit institute will administer a flagship initiative meant to help U.S. undergraduate and graduate students learn critical languages for national security.