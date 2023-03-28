DIA Seeks Info for AI Technical Assistance, IT Support Requirement

The Defense Intelligence Agency has begun market research to identify sources capable of providing technical assistance and information technology support to expand the agency’s artificial intelligence products and capabilities.

A request for information notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that DIA is looking to build an AI capability in two areas: career development and infrastructure and tools integration.

Desired contributions include technical assistance and subject matter expertise for AI training, recruiting and infrastructure requirements; logistics and record management; configuration management; database administration; and support to the DIA AI Defense Intelligence Enterprise.

The market research is investigating best practices for approaching and implementing AI, assessing contract types used in existing agreements, determining labor categories and identifying qualified businesses.

The Department of Defense mandates DIA to develop a trained workforce, processes and tools to enable the U.S. military to achieve AI readiness by 2025.

Responses to the RFI are due April 24.