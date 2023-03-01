Deirdre Mulligan Named OSTP Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Policy

Deirdre Mulligan, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, has been appointed deputy U.S. chief technology officer for policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In this role, Mulligan will serve as a principal adviser to the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office, which coordinates AI research, development and planning activities across the federal government, UC Berkely said Monday.

Mulligan said she would bring her knowledge of “internet policy issues to assist the Biden Administration in advancing the privacy and equity priorities set out in the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights.”

The professor, who is on leave from UC Berkeley, has worked on research projects exploring the challenges posed by the use of AI by the federal government and the responsible AI practices employed by technology companies.

“Protecting the values we care about in our increasingly automated society requires interdisciplinary approaches,” Mulligan said.