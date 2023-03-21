Defense Business Board Urges DOD to Emulate Private Sector in Talent Recruitment

A study conducted by the Defense Business Board suggests that the Department of Defense must be as committed as the private sector in embracing a civilian talent pipeline to fill gaps in its workforce and retain competent employees.

The seven-month research, which was published Friday, involved interviews with more than 25 officials across all DOD components, as well as talent acquisition professionals from industry.

Federal retirements, pay gaps and a rise in power competition are some of the challenges faced by DOD in creating a civilian talent pipeline, according to DBB. The agency currently employs 950,000 non-combatant workers, which support warfighter readiness through various roles.

DBB found that unlike the private sector, which considers recruitment as the lifeblood of their operations, DOD does not prioritize civilian hiring. Its process is also varied in different divisions, and many of human resource teams lack the tools and resources.

To attract more applicants, DOD must transform into an “employer of choice,” according to the study. The agency can leverage its strengths, such as growth and learning opportunities, and the uniqueness of its mission to lure potential civilian workers.

The board also recommended establishing an official civilian recruitment unit and a civilian service brand that can focus solely on finding and retaining talent.