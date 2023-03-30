DARPA to Launch Proof Engineering Program to Support Formal Methods Upskilling of Software Developers

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is launching a new program intended to help traditional software developers and engineers leverage mathematically rigorous techniques to create resilient security systems.

The Pipelined Reasoning of Verifiers Enabling Robust Systems program will use a process called proof engineering to develop guiding tools for next-generation software design, DARPA said Monday.

The agency previously demonstrated the effectiveness of mathematically rigorous techniques, also known as formal methods, in securing the government’s military software. But because they require a more advanced level of expertise, DARPA is looking to proof engineering to provide additional verification and checking for non-experts in formal methods.

PROVERS will be a three-phase, 42-month program that includes platform development, attack simulation of potential adversaries, and a government-funded research and development center that will conduct quantitative evaluation.

DARPA is hosting a Proposers Day for the project on April 6 to answer questions from interested vendors.