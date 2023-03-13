Danny Werfel Confirmed as IRS Commissioner

The Senate voted 54-42 Thursday to confirm Danny Werfel, most recently managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service within the Department of the Treasury.

President Joe Biden nominated Werfel to lead the IRS as commissioner in November 2022.

Werfel previously served as acting IRS commissioner and controller at the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration and helped implement the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 under the Bush administration.

He joined BCG in 2014 and helped launch the management consulting firm’s U.S. public sector practice.

Werfel holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University and Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.