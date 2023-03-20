CISA Seeks $425M in FY24 Budget for Cyber Analytics & Data System; Eric Goldstein Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is requesting $424.9 million in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to fund the establishment of a new Cyber Analytics and Data System, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, told FNN in an emailed statement the proposed CADS platform will enable the agency to analyze and initiate actions to address vulnerabilities and other cyberthreats before breaches occur.

He noted that CADS will serve as a single data repository for the agency’s cyber analysts and incorporate data from multiple sources, including CISA’s sensors, vulnerability scanning service and commercial and public data feeds.

“Tools and capabilities provided through CADS will facilitate the ingestion and integration of data as well as orchestrate and automate analysis that supports the rapid identification, detection, mitigation, and prevention of malicious cyber activity,” Goldstein added.

CADS is part of the “restructuring” of CISA’s National Cybersecurity Protection System, also known as EINSTEIN, and will absorb the analytics, core infrastructure and information sharing capabilities of NCPS, according to budget documents obtained by FNN.