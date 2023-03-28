Baird’s Jean Stack & Leidos’ Roy Stevens Heralded in Recognition of 2023 Wash100 Wins

Executive Mosaic has honored Baird Managing Director Jean Stack and Leidos Intelligence Group President Roy Stevens , two accomplished private sector representatives, with celebratory profiles for their 2023 Wash100 Award wins.

The annual award, which illuminates the highest-tier of government contracting industry executives, represents the most respected recognition in the field. In its historic 10th year, the rigorous Wash100 Award selection process identified Stack and Stevens as two of the most powerful contributors to the vast GovCon space.

A champion of community, Stack received her third Wash100 award for driving notable mergers and acquisitions and supporting industry connections through impactful events. Last year alone, Baird served as a financial advisor for acquisitions by Booz Allen Hamilton, Guidehouse and IBM.

Alongside partners John Song and Alex Sevilla, Stack introduced the annual Government and Defense Conference to Baird, which the firm hosted for the 5th time in 2022. This iteration of the event gathered an incredible 1,400 attendees. To read her full profile, click here .

Stevens won his first Wash100 Award for his dedication to progressing Leidos’ intelligence and homeland security missions through a number of contract awards. Last year, the company secured a $1.5 billion task order from the Department of Defense for command, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services as well as others from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Transportation Security Administration.

Accompanying his U.S. work, Stevens also leads a variety of programs within Leidos’ Australia business. The unit acquired Cobham Limited’s Australian Special Mission unit in November 2022, which boosted Leidos’ intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Click here to read his full profile.

While Executive Mosaic continues to spotlight each member of the 2023 Wash100 class, you have a chance to choose your favorite winner in the thrilling Wash100 popular vote contest ! To cast two of your 10 votes for Jean Stack and Roy Stevens, please visit Wash100.com .

Leidos is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual CIO Summit , an event that will bring together expert GovCon CIOs to discuss a variety of information technology challenges and solutions on May 16. To learn more and register to attend , please visit the Potomac Officers Club events page .