Army Develops Implementation Plan to Achieve Full Zero Trust Adoption

Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, chief information security officer and deputy chief information officer of the U.S. Army, said the service branch is working on a strategy to complete zero trust adoption by 2027, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Norris said the Knights Watch zero trust cybersecurity plan requires “a lot of work” and has to include various cybersecurity elements to be finalized before the Department of Defense’s October deadline for submission of zero trust implementation plans.

“We’ve got to migrate our existing infrastructure, and the capabilities and tools we invested in this thing we’re calling Knights Watch, zero trust,” the Army official said.

The service branch is also preparing a trained workforce to help implement the zero trust framework across the enterprise, according to Norris.

“We’ve got to have the skills in some of these specialty areas. And if we can’t get them, what we typically do is go out and contract it, you find an industry partner who can do it for you until you can build train personnel, whether they’re in uniform, or civilian clothes,” he added.