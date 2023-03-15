Air Force Global Strike Command’s Innovation Lab Unveils Counter-Small UAS Competition

Air Force Global Strike Command’s innovation arm has launched a new competition to develop technology designed to counter threats posed by small unmanned aerial systems.

STRIKEWERX said Tuesday it is seeking submissions from private companies, academia and small businesses for the Mobile C-sUAS Swarm Defeat Challenge, which aims to protect mobile transport systems against drone swarms.

Russ Mathers, director of STRIKEWERX, said the command is encouraging businesses, educators and inventors to bring all ideas to the table to help its government partners “learn about the latest and greatest technology available.”

“This challenge will discover the newest developments in industry to address threats and maintain the command’s commitment to nuclear deterrence,” said Donna Senft, chief scientist at AFGSC.

STRIKEWERX has scheduled a special workshop on May 4 and 5 at the Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, to provide further details about the challenge to approximately 50 industry, academia and government experts.

The command will then open an eight-week solution submission period.