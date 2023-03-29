Accenture, QuSecure Safeguard Satcom Data Transmission Using Post-Quantum Cryptography

QuSecure and partner Accenture have completed a multi-orbit data communications test using post-quantum cryptography as a cybersecurity algorithm.

The demonstration highlights the potential of quantum-resistant crypto agility systems to secure data transmitted through satellite communications, Accenture said Tuesday.

Quantum computers have been proven powerful enough to intercept data from multi-orbit satellites. To prevent such attacks, QuSecure deployed QuProtect, a crypto-agile quantum-resilient channel, to a satellite in low-Earth orbit, without actually installing the software on the communications system.

Data transmission, which was facilitated by Accenture, involved switching from LEO to geosynchronous orbit satellite and back to Earth as a redundancy measure.

“Accenture’s Space Innovation and Security teams are working together to ensure our partners and clients are prepared and secure as they embark on their space journeys,” said Paul Thomas, space innovation lead, technology innovation at Accenture. He welcomed the collaboration with on QuSecure integrating crypto security into space data transmission.

