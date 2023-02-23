Applied Research Laboratories Awarded $171M NGA Earth Science Support Contract Modification

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded Applied Research Laboratories at the University of Texas at Austin a $171.3 million contract modification to continue to support research, development and testing of earth science systems.

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinte-quantity contract modification will run through Dec. 2026, according to an NGA business opportunity notice.

ARL:UT initially secured the earth science support contract in December 2021 to help NGA evaluate, operate and maintain earth science software, hardware and equipment for geophysical modeling and geodetic surveys.

The five-year, $54.6 million sole source contract also covers the maintenance of precise navigation and timing government-off-the-shelf operational capabilities.

ARL:UT is one of the university-affiliated research centers of the Department of Defense designated by the assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering.