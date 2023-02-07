US-EU Defense Cooperation Agreement Gets Approval From European Council

The European Council has approved a draft administrative agreement between the U.S. military and the European Defence Agency to strengthen their cooperation on defense initiatives.

EDA said Monday the administrative agreement, which awaits final signatures from the two parties, focuses on facilitating information exchange and dialogue on various defense topics of interest to the European agency.

According to EDA, the initial scope of the agreement will center on military mobility, supply chain challenges and climate change impacts on military activities across the U.S. and the European Union.

The agreement also includes invitations for the Pentagon to attend relevant meetings of EDA’s Steering Board and participation in the European Defence Standardisation Committee’s open sessions.

Negotiation for the deal was initiated in November 2021 and a draft proposal for an administrative arrangement was submitted to Defence Ministers in the EDA Steering Board in December 2022.