Tetra Tech Lands $200M USACE Contract for Architect-Engineer Services; Dan Batrack Quoted

Tetra Tech has won a $200 million, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver architect-engineer services to Army, Air Force and other U.S. government branches stationed across the Republic of Korea.

Work under the contract will include site investigations, the preparation of engineering design documents and program management support to aid U.S. operations in the Pacific region, the Pasadena, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for almost 50 years. We look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to support the Far East District in its mission to deliver state-of-the-art engineering solutions on the Korean peninsula,” said Dan Batrack , chairman and CEO of Tetra Tech.

In conducting contracting activities, Tetra Tech will apply Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and additional sustainability factors, such as water, sanitation and electrical utilities to the design of new and renovated buildings and infrastructure.

Tetra Tech has won multiple awards from various agencies within the past year. Valued at $86 million, Tetra Tech’s previous contract win from the Space Force calls on the company to provide information technology support for the Space Systems Command.

In September, Tetra Tech received a five-year, $100 million contract from the Environmental Protection Agency under which the enterprise is currently conducting analysis on the effects of climate change on human health and ecosystems .

Earlier, Tetra Tech won an $84.4 million task order to carry out operations, maintenance and sustainment support services for the Space Systems’ Command Shared Early Warning System as well as a $16.9 million task order under the company’s $169 million Department of Labor contract to develop and upgrade applications and provide additional technical support.