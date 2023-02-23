Report: Federal Agencies Turn to Cloud Computing to Transform Public Service

The Partnership for Public Service has revealed in a new report the best practices federal government agencies employ to mobilize cloud computing to enhance operations and transform customer services.

The report, developed in collaboration with the IBM Center for the Business of Government, outlines five keys to a successful cloud strategy: planning and strategic collaboration; agile testing; zero trust architecture and data protection; workforce transformation; and cloud optimization.

In 2022, the partnership held a series of webinars to gain cloud computing strategy insights from agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Census Bureau, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

During the online events, the agencies shared how they planned and implemented cloud adoption strategies to transform service delivery, reduce cost and maximize performance.

“Carefully developed cloud environments, secure and optimized for performance, provide the foundation for a more modern federal government that offers better service to the public,” said Amanda Starling Gould, manager of Partnership’s Technology and Innovation.