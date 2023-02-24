PSC Report Details GovCon Industry Services to Ukraine

The Professional Services Council has published a compendium of partnerships between PSC’s member companies and federal agencies to assist Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

PSC’s report provides an overview of support services from Amazon Web Services, Amentum, ECS Federal and other U.S. government contractors in the first year of the conflict.

An Amentum “tiger team” supported the delivery of tactical equipment, critical medical supplies and personal protection equipment to Ukraine through the U.S. Department of Justice’s International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program.

Meanwhile, AWS facilitated the migration of more than 10 petabytes of Ukrainian public and private sector data to cloud infrastructure.

Fairfax, Virginia-based ECS has been working with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s 24/7 Global Crisis Support Team in GEOINT data collection and analysis of warzone events.

“Our analysts provide around-the-clock monitoring of the conflict and develop detailed daily intelligence reporting of the disposition and status of combatant forces for U.S. and coalition policymakers,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.