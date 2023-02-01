Pentagon Launches Defense Management Institute; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Department of Defense has established a nonprofit research institute focused on improving the organization, management and enterprise business operations of DOD.

The Defense Management Institute will be managed by the Institute for Defense Analyses and will support efforts to continuously update the freshly conceived Strategic Management Plan and align it with the National Defense Strategy, DOD said Tuesday.

DMI will help the Pentagon by creating a defense management network of experts and a community of practice; performing research on management issues to inform decisions by DOD and Congress; and compiling a digital catalog of research and other resources on defense management issues.

“We owe it to the taxpayers to ensure that their resources are managed as efficiently and effectively as possible,” said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

"The DMI will contribute to that effort by learning from the best of the public and private sectors and helping us to constantly update and improve our management practices," added Hicks.