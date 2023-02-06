Patrick Quebedeaux Ascends to VP of Data & Platform Mission Support Post at Intelligent Waves

Patrick Quebedeaux , a technology executive proficient in engineering and project management, has been elevated to the role of vice president for data and platform mission support at Intelligent Waves .

The Reston, Virginia-based multi-domain information technology integrator said Monday that Quebedeaux will oversee service delivery through the leadership of multiple program management cohorts in his new position.

“Patrick has demonstrated outstanding leadership in supporting the firm’s growth and customers’ strategic goals. He did it with integrity, perseverance, and momentum, but most importantly, as a team player,” commented Shelley Sanders , senior vice president of client operations at Intelligent Waves.

Quebedeaux joined Intelligent Waves in 2016 and has since ascended the ranks from program manager to senior director of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance programs , before gaining his current promotion.

At prior homes such as Delta Research and Robins Air Force Base, Quebedeaux cultivated systems and software engineering and ISR experience that prepared him for his work at IW. With these employers, he also gained experience in client operations and in serving the Department of Defense.

As VP of data and platform mission support, Quebedeaux will additionally continue his ongoing responsibilities delivering critical assistance to the crowd source flight data initiative at Nellis Air Force Base.

His appointment comes in a series of expansions to the Intelligent Waves team over the last six months. In January, former Maximus SVP Catalina Murillo was added as chief people officer at IW. She will preside over and shape the company’s HR strategy.

Whitney Barrera, a former director at Illuminate, was named VP of talent in October and after a six-year stint at CACI, Sanders came to IW in September from CACI to administer its customer relations activities.