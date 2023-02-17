OSTP Seeks Public Input on Police Data Collection, Use Practices

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has begun to solicit feedback from the public to create a report that looks at current data use, collection and transparency practices associated with state, tribal, local and territorial law enforcement activities.

In compliance with a May 2022 executive order , the report will inform efforts to adjust standards for federal law enforcement, implement a more equitable criminal justice system and improve public trust and public safety , OSTP said Thursday.

OSTP is seeking information on best practices and lessons learned from STLT law enforcement agencies related to data collection, use and transparency as well as recommendations on how to improve the ability of STLT law enforcement agencies to gather, use and make transparent disaggregated data regarding law enforcement activities, according to a Federal Register notice .

Responses are due March 30.