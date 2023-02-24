NAVAIR Finalizes 5th Iteration of Hardware Open Systems Technology Technical Standard

The Naval Air Systems Command’s Air Combat Electronics program has completed the Hardware Open Systems Technology 5.0 technical standard.

HOST 5.0, which will be released later this year, was presented by NAVAIR’s Avionics Architecture Team at the Embedded Tech Trends media forum in Arizona, the service branch said Tuesday.

The HOST framework serves as a guide in ensuring modularity and interoperability of fielded aircraft component production, design and redesign. The open architecture standard streamlines and expedites a production’s lifecycle, avoiding one-time engineering expenses and reducing overall costs in the process.

The latest version of the standard was presented at the forum “to keep our partners up to date on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) practices, which are critical to the overall success of Open Architecture in NAVAIR,” said Capt. Margaret Wilson, Air Combat Electronics program manager.

“MOSA progress like the newly completed HOST 5.0 standard will allow NAVAIR programs to save money on embedded technologies and allow industry the opportunity to expand potential work across the enterprise,” she added.