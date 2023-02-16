National Cybersecurity Strategy to Include Guidance on Post-Quantum Cryptography

The forthcoming National Cybersecurity Strategy from the Office of the National Cyber Director will include guidance on standardizing quantum-resistant cryptography, NextGov reported Wednesday.

Dylan Presman, director of budget and assessment at the Office of the National Cyber Director, confirmed the inclusion of the guidance in the framework and said that the office “will take a strong stand” on the transition of networks to post-quantum cryptographic standards.

Speaking during an Advanced Technology Academic Research Center discussion, Presman acknowledged the transformational qualities and opportunities of quantum computers but noted that there are steps needed to be taken to secure U.S. networks and systems from adversarial threats.

According to Presman, organizations looking to transition to post-quantum cryptography must first conduct a thorough inventory of data and technologies used across the enterprise.

He said there are automation tools available in the market to assist government and commercial institutions in preparing for the transition.