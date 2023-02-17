Michael Sprang: Army Expects AM General-Produced JLTV Test Vehicles to Emerge From Production Line by July 2024

A U.S. Army official has stated that the service expects AM General to deliver the first test vehicles within 18 months under the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle production recompete contract, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Earlier this month, AM General won a potential 10-year, $8.66 billion award to produce up to 20,682 JLTVs and 9,883 trailers for the joint force and foreign military sales customers. The company’s bid was selected over that of previous producer Oshkosh.

“The Army succeeded in obtaining a lower cost than the independent government cost estimate through the recompete,” Michael Sprang , project manager with the Army’s Joint Program Office JLTV, wrote in an email to Breaking Defense on February 14.

Sprang said that AM General has 18 months to set up its production line and assess its manufacturing processes. According to Sprang, the delivery of test vehicles should go as planned in the absence of a protest.

He noted that the military branch expects to issue all remaining orders with the incumbent contractor, Oshkosh, by November 2023 and make orders under the recompete by fiscal year 2025.