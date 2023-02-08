Lawmakers Cite Need for US to Adjust Force Posture in Response to China’s Nuclear Buildup

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., and three other congressional members have issued a statement highlighting the need for the U.S. to strengthen its nuclear force posture and increase its capabilities as China ramps up its nuclear modernization efforts.

The statement was in response to a Jan. 26 report from U.S. Strategic Command that China has surpassed the U.S. when it comes to the number of land-based mobile and fixed intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.

“It is not an understatement to say that the Chinese nuclear modernization program is advancing faster than most believed possible,” the lawmakers stated.

“We have no time to waste in adjusting our nuclear force posture to deter both Russia and China. This will have to mean higher numbers and new capabilities,” they added.

Rogers issued the statement with Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., ranking member of HASC’s strategic forces subcommittee; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., ranking member of SASC’s strategic forces subpanel.

The Wall Street Journal reported that STRATCOM informed Congress that China has not surpassed the U.S. in the number of ground-based intercontinental-range missiles and nuclear warheads mounted on such missiles.

U.S. officials said the notification to Congress does not cover long-range bombers and submarine-launched missiles, according to WSJ.