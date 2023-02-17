Justice and Commerce Departments Form New Strike Force to Protect U.S. Technology From National Security Risks

The Department of Justice and Department of Commerce have formed a combined unit tasked with protecting critical technologies from being acquired or used by foreign adversaries for mass surveillance, military weapons development and other threats to U.S. interests.

Operating under the direction of the DOJ’s National Security Division and the Bureau of Industry and Security, the Disruptive Technology Strike Force will work to enforce U.S. laws that prevent the illegal attainment of American technologies by adversaries and maintain national security, the DOJ announced on Thursday.

“Using real-time intelligence and 21st century data analytics, the Disruptive Technology Strike Force will bring together the Justice and Commerce Departments’ expertise to strike back against adversaries trying to siphon off our most advanced technology, and to attack tomorrow’s national security threats today,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco .

According to the DOJ, the task force will focus on enhancing administrative enforcement of U.S. export regulations, prosecuting criminal violations of export laws and facilitating public-private partnerships and international collaboration in law enforcement.

“We must remain vigilant in enforcing export control laws, which defend military readiness, preserve our technological superiority over our adversaries, and help to protect human rights and democratic values,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen .

To support its mission, the group will also work with the intelligence community and use advanced data analytics and open-source intelligence to support investigations.

The task force also plans to conduct regular training for field offices.