Intelligent Waves Books $100M Award to Support USAF Crowd Source Flight Data Program; Tony Crescenzo Quoted

Intelligent Waves has won a $99.9 million, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the Crowd Source Flight Data program at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Under the award, Intelligent Waves is expected to continue providing the Air Force’s 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron with hardware and software integration services used to download, process and offload relevant data from Quick Instrumentation Package-equipped aircraft, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Wednesday.

“At Crowd Source, we support innovative solutions that increase the speed, security, and availability of mission data from aircraft, ultimately improving our nation’s security. Notably, the next generation of technology is helping the government boost cost savings while maximizing mission impact,” said Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo .

In an Air Force Air Combat Command article, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa , commander of the squadron, commented on the importance of data availability and accuracy in determining the success of the warfighter.

The company’s contracted work demonstrates experience with data collection, data processing, related knowledge management support and flight test mission instrumentation to the squadron’s program.

Contract activities may also be performed in multiple other locations and are set to conclude by the end of January 2025.

Intelligent Waves was awarded an earlier indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract also supporting the 59th Testing and Evaluation Squadron in October 2019. Under the $89.2 million contract, the organization is currently assessing, modifying, enhancing and operating instrumentation systems across all stages of test missions regarding 53rd Wing test aircraft.

The press release from Intelligent Waves detailed the benefits of crowd-sourced flight data support , which can provide a cost-effective, non-intrusive solution that allows a continuous flow of flight test data collected from thousands of jets to be shared between bases.