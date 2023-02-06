DOD Measures Performance With ‘Pulse’ Analytics Tool; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has developed a data dashboard that provides DOD leadership with insights on the implementation of the National Defense Strategy and other critical programs, Defense News reported Friday.

The Pulse analytics program was created by CDAO in partnership with the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy and uses the Pentagon’s big data visualization platform, Advana.

“We are working now on measuring performance and creating clear accountability to speed progress, including by using tools, such as Pulse,” Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said.

“The secretary and I will have a far better view of implementation of the NDS than our predecessors were ever afforded. This dashboard approach will give us data-driven insights into what’s working and what’s stuck and what we can do about it,” added Hicks, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s 2023 Wash100.