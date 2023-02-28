Defense Logistics Agency Unit Develops Advanced Battery Technologies for Warfighters

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Research and Development Office is working on two projects under the Battery Network Program to improve the shelf life and safety of batteries that power critical weapons systems.

One of the projects is a 6T battery prototype that is 35 percent lighter than currently available batteries and has a bipolar design that provide fuel savings capabilities, DLA said Monday.

The prototype, developed under the Conductive Polymer Bipolar Lead Acid Batteries Project, is also intended to lower distribution costs while improving batteries’ power rate, energy and longevity.

BATTNET is also working to develop a lead-acid battery with enhanced energy capacity, power, vibration resistance and shelf life. The U.S. Army Ground Vehicle System Center will test, qualify and approve two prototypes under the project later in 2023.

Launched in 2010, BATTNET partners with industry and develops advanced manufacturing technologies to deliver improved battery support to warfighters.