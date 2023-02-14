Comptroller Kristyn Jones Appointed Acting Air Force Undersecretary; Frank Kendall Quoted

Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for financial management and comptroller, has been appointed to take on the role of undersecretary of the service branch on an acting basis.

She will assume her new responsibilities on March 6 and replace Gina Ortiz Jones, who is stepping down from the position after nearly two years of service, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

As the Air Force comptroller, Jones is responsible for overseeing financial management and budget planning to ensure that the department’s resources are allocated efficiently in support of nearly 700,000 military and civilian personnel.

Ortiz Jones received Senate confirmation in July 2021 and has since led the Department of the Air Force’s strategy and policy development, weapons acquisition, workforce management and risk management functions.

“Her leadership in enabling all Airmen, Guardians, and their families to serve to their full potential and providing the resources they need has enhanced the readiness of the Air and Space Force for years to come. The department is grateful for her dedicated service,” said Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.