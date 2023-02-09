Chris Inglis to Retire as National Cyber Director

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, a previous Wash100 awardee, is set to retire on Feb. 15 after nearly two years of leading the White House’s cybersecurity office, CNN reported Wednesday.

Kemba Eneas Walden, a former executive at Microsoft who joined the Office of NCD in May 2022 as the first principal deputy national cyber director, will lead the office on an interim basis until the White House nominates a replacement for Inglis.

Inglis, former deputy director of the National Security Agency, said in a statement to CNN that he had “full confidence” that ONCD “is viable and valuable – in its capabilities, its people, and its influence on issues that matter: protecting our Nation’s critical infrastructure, strengthening and safeguarding our technology supply chain, expanding pathways to good-paying cyber jobs, and so many more.”

His planned retirement comes as his office works on a new cybersecurity strategy that is expected to take a tougher regulatory approach to the private sector’s security practices. It is still uncertain when the strategy will be unveiled, according to the report.