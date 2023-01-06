USSOCOM Posts Solicitation for Next Gen EMS Countermeasures Procurement

U.S. Special Operations Command has begun seeking white papers from companies capable of developing new devices designed to deter and respond to electromagnetic threats.

In a notice posted on SAM.gov, USSOCOM said it seeks to develop, test, manufacture and deploy next-generation multimission electromagnetic countermeasures that will replace currently fielded ECM technologies systems beginning in fiscal year 2025.

USSOCOM is interested in technologies built to provide ground-based electronic attack, force protection, counter-unmanned aerial system and explosive ordnance disposal capabilities.

The command plans to award a follow-on production contract via an other transaction authority for the procurement effort.

Interested companies have until Feb. 17 to respond to the solicitation notice.