USAF F-15EX Fighter Jet Demonstrates Increased Missile Capacity

The U.S. Air Force demonstrated expanded missile capacity with two Boeing-built F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft by fielding missiles from their new weapon stations during a flight test held in late November over the Gulf of Mexico, the service said Wednesday.

Eagle II pilots from the Air Force’s 96th test wing launched an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile from Station 1 and an AIM-9X missile from Station 9 as part of the Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force mission.

The flight test reportedly marked a key step in proving the fighter jet’s capability to fire up to 12 air-to-air missiles.

The two F-15EX Eagle II jets, which come with four additional missile stations, deployed the missiles against a target drone and over the water range of the Eglin Test and Training Complex, reflecting another milestone in the aircraft’s development test program.

In October 2021, the Air Force announced the completion of the first operational test mission of Eagle II at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The Air Force awarded Boeing a potential $23 billion contract to design and produce the F-15EX Eagle II in July 2020.