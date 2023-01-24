Timothy Bishop Appointed Director of Army Space & Missile Defense CoE

Timothy Bishop , former deputy program executive officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation, has been appointed as the Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s director of the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence.

In this role, he will be responsible for managing space and global ballistic missile defense doctrine and training , developments and decision support as well as the Training and Doctrine Command capability managers for space and high altitude strategic missile defense, the Space and Missile Defense School and the Army Personnel Development Office, the Army said on Monday.

In his previous role, Bishop oversaw a portfolio of fielded systems valued at over $2.65 billion in 125 locations and more than 335,000 training devices in 19 foreign nations.

He will be promoted to tier II in the Department of Defense Senior Executive Service and will formally assume his new position on Feb. 12.

Established under the Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence is tasked with building the nation’s space and missile defense forces.