Gen. Chance Saltzman: Combat Readiness, Alliances, & Guardian Talent Are USSF’s Key Lines of Effort

Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations at the U.S. Space Force, has unveiled three lines of effort that he believes are essential to the success of the service branch.

He identified fielding combat-ready forces, strengthening existing partnerships and amplifying Guardians’ creativity, innovation and determination as key LOEs to execute Space Force missions.

The branch must build resilient and combat-ready equipment, servicemen, expertise and sustainment to endure and recover from attacks in a high-intensity operational environment, Saltzman said. Resilience must apply to mission critical support facilities, on-orbit constellations, ground stations, and even data and networks.

The space ops chief also pledged to take care of Space Force Guardians in order to unleash their creativity, innovation, determination and patriotism. He regarded their talent and expertise as the service’s most important operational advantage and made a commitment to improve transparency and professionalism in military and civilian personnel management.

Saltzman underscored the importance of USSF’s partnerships with other agencies, countries, academic institutions and the private sector. He called for direct and mutually beneficial collaborations built on trust and deep relationships to ensure that the branch can power through geopolitical, financial, and adversarial challenges.