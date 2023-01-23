SEC Casts Net for Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Applications; Gary Gensler Quoted

The Securities and Exchange Commission is inviting members of the public to submit applications for appointment to an advisory committee that provides recommendations on regulations and policy matters related to small businesses.

Established by the SEC Small Business Advocate Act of 2016, the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee advises and consults with SEC on rules and policies relating to small business capital raising, trading and public reporting requirements, SEC said Friday.

Committee members include industry leaders, investors and advisers with experience working with early stage private businesses and small public companies.

The advisory group also includes the SEC’s Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation and non-voting members appointed by the Small Business Administration, SEC’s Investor Advocate and the North American Securities Administrators Association.

“I look forward to working with the members of the Committee to continue to uphold the SEC’s mandate to facilitate capital formation for companies of all sizes, while ensuring investors are adequately protected,” said Gary Gensler, chairman of SEC.