RMA Companies Acquires C Below in Move to Develop Testing and Inspection Services Platform; Ed Lyon Quoted

RMA Companies , a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners , has acquired C Below Subsurface Imaging, an organization that provides technology-enabled underground utility locating services.

The transaction will integrate C Below’s operations with RMA’s SiteScan Subsurface Imaging unit as part of RMA’s efforts to build a national testing and inspection services platform , the Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company announced on Tuesday.

“C Below operates with the same client-centric culture and a shared history of technology innovation as RMA, making it an invaluable addition to our family of testing, inspection, and certification services for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, and public agencies,” said RMA CEO Ed Lyon .

Lyon expects the combined reach of the two organizations to allow RMA to support its clients across a broader geographic footprint and present new services.

Chris Loera , CEO of C Below, will lead the acquisition, which serves as a milestone in RMA’s growth strategy.

C Below’s work includes utility locating and mapping services for federal agencies, engineers, architects and contractors involved with infrastructure initiatives spanning numerous end-markets. With the use of specialized equipment, the company’s engineers and technicians offer geophysical capabilities such as vacuum excavation, electromagnetic location, ground penetrating radar, BIM mapping and CCTV pipeline inspection.

These services are intended to impede construction delays by verifying the location, depth and type of buried utility materials.

“With this transaction, we expect to make new technology investments to offer additional service capabilities to our clients across the Western U.S.” Loera said.

“For C Below employees, the strategic combination with SiteScan creates exciting professional growth opportunities for our combined workforce,” he added.

Dave Menefee , former president of C Below, said the company sought out a partner to help extend its reach while ensuring its values and quality of service are not compromised. He is confident that RMA meets these expectations.

The acquisition marks RMA’s fourth since December 2021. Most recently, the company acquired Northwest Geotechnical Consultants, an organization offering geotechnical engineering , environmental consulting, construction inspection and construction materials testing services.