Proposed FCC Rules to Enable Licensed Spectrum Use for Drones; Jessica Rosenworcel Quoted

The Federal Communications Commission has started developing rules to enable unmanned aircraft system operators to access wireless communication links in the 5030-5091 MHz band to improve the reliability of drone operations.

The FCC said Wednesday it has released a notice of proposed rulemaking to seek industry input on whether changes to measures are necessary to facilitate UAS use on flexible-use wireless networks.

Drones depend on wireless communications for a variety of mission-critical operations ranging from medical supply to emergency response and the FCC determined that the licensed spectrum is capable of supporting such activities.

“The FCC must ensure that our spectrum rules meet the current – and future – spectrum needs of evolving technologies such as unmanned aircraft systems, which can be critical to disaster recovery, first responder rescue efforts and wildfire management,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC.

The agency has also suggested a licensing process for drone operators to communicate with air traffic control and other aircraft to ensure safe integration of UAS operations in controlled airspace.