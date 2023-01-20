OMB Updates Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting Program

The Office of Management and Budget has issued a memorandum announcing the modernization of the Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting program as part of efforts to reflect best practices in modern learning and continuous professional growth. It is the first major revision to the program in nearly a decade.

The FAC-C (Professional) program is set to take effect on Feb. 1, and the Office of Federal Procurement Policy at OMB expects the new framework to help foster training and development requirements for contracting officials in civilian agencies, according to the memo signed by Lesley Field, deputy administrator for federal procurement policy at OMB.

FAC-C (Professional) seeks to implement a streamlined single-level professional certification, advance equity and upward opportunity within the Department of Defense, incorporate a virtual instructor-led learning approach and integrate American National Standards Institute-accredited contracting competencies.

According to the memo, new hires will comply with the FAC-C (Professional) requirements and existing employees certified at Levels I, II or III of the legacy FAC-C program will get automatic certification under the new framework.

OFPP said the updated certification program will apply to all executive agencies, except DOD.