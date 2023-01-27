NOAA Seeks Public Input on Scope of Civil Space Situational Awareness Services

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has started to solicit public feedback as it explores the scope of basic safety space situational awareness services to be provided through the Traffic Management System for Space program.

NOAA’s office of space commerce is considering several orbital safety services that it could provide through the TraCSS program, including satellite attributes, capabilities, status and point of contact; routine collision assessment screening and conjunction data message production; and launch collision avoidance screenings, according to a request for information published Thursday.

The RFI says that TraCSS will provide satellite tracking data and related products and services to support civil and private owners and operators of space satellites. Additionally, TraCSS is meant to integrate various data sources and data types for analysis to support space objects and debris tracking operations.

OSC is soliciting responses from interested stakeholders to three categories of questions to help inform the development of basic SSA safety services: scope of proposed basic SSA safety services; impacts of proposed services on commercial SSA providers; and tenets of participation and receipt of basic SSA safety services.

Responses to the RFI are due Feb. 27.