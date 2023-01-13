NOAA Seeks Potential Sources to Support DOC Cybersecurity Operations

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a sources sought notice to support the joint operations of its Cyber Security Center and the Department of Commerce ’s Enterprise Security Operations Center.

Through the potential partnership, NOAA aims to integrate, correlate and enhance security information systems used by NOAA and its partners as well as numerous other DOC bureaus, the department said in the notice earlier this week.

To fortify the current functions of NCSC and ESOC, NOAA seeks to boost their security information and event management system as well as security orchestration, automation, and response platform, through potential services, according to the notice published on Thursday.

The NCSC and ESOC run five support groups, including the NOAA Security Operations Center, Infrastructure Support, Enterprise Security Services, DOC Enterprise Security Operations and DOC ESOC Engineering Services. They were established to provide round-the-clock monitoring, analysis, detection, event correlation and response to computer-based threats.

Respondents may submit their capabilities statement to NOAA until Jan. 26.