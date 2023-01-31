New CISA Office to Help Agencies Implement Supply Chain Risk Management

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has stood up a new office aimed at helping government and industry partners implement policies for managing supply chain risks within their organizations, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Shon Lyublanovits, a former information technology official at the General Services Administration, oversees the project management office for cyber supply chain risk management that operates within CISA’s cybersecurity division.

Lyublanovits, who previously served as IT security subcategory manager and director of the security services division at GSA, said that some federal agencies are still facing challenges with the basics of C-SCRM.

To address this gap, CISA will hold a series of roundtables to guide agencies on how to operationalize C-SCRM, according to Lyublanovits.

The discussions will be geared toward government employees and industry leaders, as well as state, local, tribal and territorial governments.

“We want to make sure that we’re collectively looking at all of this because again, it isn’t a government problem. It isn’t industry problem. It is a nation problem,” Lyublanovits said.