NASA Studies Learjet Engine Sound to Help Predict Noise Levels of Future Aircraft

Researchers at NASA are studying the sound of Calspan’s Learjet 25 jet engines in order to create a predictive modeling tool for noise levels of future supersonic air vehicles.

The findings could be useful in possible U.S. and international regulation as the industry takes interest in reviving commercial supersonic air travel, the space agency said.

NASA’s team has been examining the Learjet’s CJ610 engines since 2019, starting with scale models to gather information on the sound they are expected to produce.

In the Learjet Acoustic Flight Test, sensors and global positioning system equipment were installed inside the engines, while state-of-the-art microphones were set up on a runway at Niagara Falls International Airport. Researchers recorded temperatures, pressures and exhaust conditions from takeoff to landing.

The resulting data will be used to create a modeling tool that could aid in designing quiet supersonic aircraft, akin to NASA’s Quesst mission. It could also help regulators set standards for acceptable noise levels for supersonic flights, the agency explained.