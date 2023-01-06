Milancy Harris, Russell Rumbaugh, Agnes Schaefer Officially Assume Roles at Pentagon

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, press secretary at the Department of Defense, announced Thursday that nominees Milancy Harris, Russell Rumbaugh and Agnes Schaefer were sworn into their new positions at DOD.

Harris, formerly deputy assistant secretary for irregular warfare and counterterrorism at DOD, took oath as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Harris was nominated to the role in May 2022. She was part of the Intelligence Community Agency Review Team during the Biden-Harris transition and served as an analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Rumbaugh, previously a systems director for the Center for Space Policy and Strategy at the Aerospace Corp., was sworn in as assistant secretary of the Navy for finance, financial management and comptroller nine months after being nominated to the position.

He is a former U.S. Army infantry officer who held analyst roles at the Senate Budget Committee, the office of the secretary of defense and the CIA.

Schaefer, a senior political scientist at global policy think tank RAND, was sworn in as the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs. She was nominated to the position at the service branch in December 2021.

She previously served as associate director of RAND’s International Security and Defense Policy Center.