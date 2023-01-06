L3Harris to Aid in Ukraine Assistance Under $40M DOD Contract; Luke Savoie Quoted

L3Harris has won a $40 million contract from the Department of Defense to supply 14 Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment multi-purpose weapons systems in support of Ukrainian defense activities.

The portable VAMPIRE systems ordered by the DOD are designed to deliver critical defense assets to aid the nation in impeding attacks on civilian infrastructure , L3Harris announced from Melbourne, Florida on Friday.

Luke Savoie , president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at L3Harris, highlighted the efforts the company has made to ensure the timely production of the VAMPIRE kits.

“We’re committed to supporting a U.S. strategic partner with a robust capability, as the people of Ukraine continue to defend their country and protect their independence,” he emphasized.

Under the award, L3Harris is expected to equip U.S. government-provided vehicles with VAMPIRE kits for agile combat support to Ukraine.

Four of the systems are to be delivered by mid-2023, while the remaining 10 will be ready by the end of the year.

The VAMPIRE’s mission management platform incorporates a WESCAM MX-10 RSTA targeting sensor with its weapons station, which allows operators to swiftly and accurately engage targets.

Chosen specifically for use in Ukraine, the Advanced Precision Kill System rocket delivers increased lethality for engaging small or soft targets when coupled with L3Harris’ proximity fuse.

The VAMPIRE prototype was submitted to the DOD in April 2022 and was selected in August as part of the department’s $3 billion security assistance package under the Ukraine Security Assistance program.