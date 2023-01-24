Kevin Duvall Named Acting CTO, CIO at Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

Technology leader Kevin Duvall has joined the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health as acting chief technology officer and chief information officer, he said in a LinkedIn post Monday.

He will continue to serve as CTO and acting CIO at the Administration for Children and Families as he oversees efforts to build data infrastructure and advance technology initiatives at ARPA-H.

“Working in a dual capacity, both ACF and ARPA-H are developing and leading next-generation infrastructures to support the advancement of health and human services for the American people and beyond!” Duvall said in his post.

Duvall’s appointment comes as ARPA-H celebrates its first 100 days of operation.

In May 2022, Xavier Becerra, secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, formalized the creation of ARPA-H to drive innovation in the biomedical discipline.

Duvall previously served as acting chief data officer and deputy chief data officer at HHS. He also held information technology positions at the University of Virginia.