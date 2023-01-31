Jane Rathbun Named DON Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer

Jane Rathbun, formerly chief technology officer at the Department of the Navy, has been appointed to serve as DON’s principal deputy chief information officer, according to a LinkedIn post published Monday.

As CTO, Rathbun helped develop a design concept outlining an integrated framework to achieve digital modernization goals across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and implement the reorganization of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems.

Under Rathbun’s leadership, PEO EIS was divided into an office for digital and business technology enterprise services and another for manpower, logistics and business solutions.

Rathbun previously served as deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for information warfare and enterprise services and advised officials on matters related to command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, information operations and Space programs and policy.

Launched in October 2022, the Capstone Design Concept for Information Superiority outlines DON’s vision to optimize DON’s information environment for cloud, adopt enterprise services and implement a zero trust architecture to achieve operational resilience and improve customer experience.