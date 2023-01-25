Executive Mosaic Unveils 2023 Wash100 Award Winners for Momentous 10th Year

Executive Mosaic, the premier organization for government contracting industry media and events, has unveiled the 2023 Wash100 Award winners list, marking the 10-year anniversary of the most prestigious recognition in the GovCon sector.

This year’s nomination period garnered the award’s largest number of submissions yet, representing an over 300 percent increase from its previous season. Nominees are put through an intensive selection process that weighs each candidate’s innovative achievements and anticipated triumphs not only as company leaders but as trailblazers within the wider GovCon realm.

“Building on ten years of unmatched recognition, this year’s historic Wash100 Award selection features the most impressive and prestigious roster of elite executive leaders in our history to best represent the last decade of tumultuous growth, technological advancement and acceleration across the public and private sectors,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO and founder of Executive Mosaic and the Wash100 Award.

Out of the 100 high-profile awardees, 63 percent come from industry, 32 percent from the federal government and five percent from additional spaces within the expansive GovCon community. Over a third of the recipients are first-time winners.

“After a diligent and exhaustive selection process, the 100 winners of our 2023 competition constitute the most elite figures in the industry whom we recognize for their outstanding leadership, innovation and vision,” Garrettson continued. “These highly driven and respected individuals are the most likely success stories of 2023, and we look forward to their continued impact as they influence and shape the future of the GovCon landscape.”

The announcement coincides with the commencement of Executive Mosaic’s cherished popular vote competition, which allows participants to choose their favorite 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

To view the complete list of winners and cast a vote, please visit Wash100.com .